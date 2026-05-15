New York Man In Hantavirus Quarantine Shares Unexpected Updates

A Hudson Valley resident under national quarantine is celebrating some major milestones while stuck in isolation.

Thursday marked the fourth day in the National Quarantine Unit for a Hudson Valley resident.

Return To Physical Fitness

Jake Rosmarin/FB Jake Rosmarin/FB loading...

Jake Rosmarin is one of three New Yorkers who are being watched after traveling on the cruise ship with a deadly outbreak of the rare Andes strain of hantavirus.

Rosmarin has been documenting his days in quarantine. On Day 4, he captured his attempts to establish a physical fitness routine to maintain his mental and physical health.

He said his days on the ship often began at 5:00 AM and ended after midnight, leaving him with no energy for physical activity. He also admitted that once the quarantine situation "went down," he was not in the proper mental headspace to focus on working out, despite knowing it might have helped his stress levels.

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But on day four, he used the equipment provided in his room and items he managed to pack in his single allowed bag.

He happened to have his heart rate monitor band that he uses for Orange Theory workouts and used it to track his workout intensity via an app.

Jake Rosmarin/FB Jake Rosmarin/FB loading...

He set a goal of 15 to 30 minutes on the stationary bike provided by the facility. About 11 minutes into the session, he noted that his heart rate has entered the "orange zone" (high intensity), forcing him to slow down slightly.

He completed a 20-minute ride, noting he worked up a significant sweat and felt strong despite the high resistance setting.

Finally Opens Blinds

Jake Rosmarin/FB Jake Rosmarin/FB loading...

In another day 4 video, he shared a significant moment of relief and a return to some level of privacy. He opened the blinds.

Because of the media outside, he said he didn't get much sunlight in his room. For the first time since his arrival, the media presence that had been stationed outside the National Quarantine Unit was removed from the parking lot.

Jake Rosmarin/FB Jake Rosmarin/FB loading...

Because the cameras were gone, the man with ties to Monroe, New York, finally opened up his blinds for the first time in nearly four days.

He expresses how nice it is to finally have natural sunlight in his room.

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