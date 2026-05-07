Something Suspicious Happened On The Mid-Hudson Bridge

A long investigation led to a shocking arrest on the Mid-Hudson Bridge.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force announced that two people were arrested following an investigation into sales of fentanyl and cocaine within Dutchess County.

Alleged Dutchess County Drug Dealers Caught

Police say that 30-year-old Tysheed McPhee and Raquan Storts, 33, sold drugs across Dutchess County, including in the Town and City of Poughkeepsie, the Town of Fishkill, and the City of Beacon.

Police add that the two men obtained drugs in the Capital Region, Westchester County, and New York City and brought them into the county.

Undercover agents purchased drugs multiple times from both within Dutchess County, police say.

1 Suspect Arrested On Mid-Hudson Bridge

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Storts was arrested on the Mid-Hudson Bridge as he entered Dutchess County from the Capital Region by Drug Task Force Agents, with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (SWAT).

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After his arrest, search warrants were conducted at the following locations:

Poughkeepsie Commons located at 130 Hudson Ave in the City of Poughkeepsie

Harriet Tubman Terrace Apartments located at 142 Nina Place in the City of Poughkeepsie

35 Franklin Street in the City of Poughkeepsie

McPhee was arrested at 142 Nina Place at the time the search warrant was executed.

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Police say they found a "significant" amount of fentanyl, money, along with packaging, scales, and other evidence related to the sale and distribution of narcotics.

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Both were charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree. Multiple charges are pending.

Both were released and ordered to return to the Town of Poughkeepsie Court at a later date.

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