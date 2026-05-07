Justin Bieber’s Epic Goodbye After Finding “New York’s Hidden Gem”

Justin Bieber's shocking vacation in the Hudson Valley is over. But he left the region in epic fashion.

After headlining Coachella, it appears Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, decided to take a vacation in the Hudson Valley.

Bieber-Fever Sightings Reported Across Dutchess County

"Bieberchella" sightings were reported in the region. Last week, Justin and Hailey shocked customers at the Millbrook Diner.

Justin was said to be "incredibly nice" to fans and even complimented some.

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Later that week, the A-list couple grabbed coffee at All That Java in Dutchess County.

"We had some happy visitors this week. Thanks for the JAVA LOVE," All That Java wrote on social media while sharing a picture of Justin outside the coffee shop.

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Where Justin Bieber Reportedly Stayed

Our loyal readers told us that Justin and Hailey stayed at the Silo Ridge Field Club in Amenia.

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Owners of the ultra-exclusive, gated community, known to house high-profile celebrities, describe the property as "New York's hidden gem" and a "private community that sits across 850 acres of idyllic countryside."

Justin Bieber Waves Goodbye To The Hudson Valley

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According to Paula’s Runway Café, Bieber left the Hudson Valley on Tuesday. Bieber even waved to his Hudson Valley fans as his plane was flying away!

"Guess WHO was on the Runway today???? None other than Justin Bieber," Paula’s Runway Café wrote on Facebook. "Flying away with a wave! So cool!"

Paula’s Runway Café, in Wappinger Falls, is located in the Hudson Valley Regional Airport lobby.

Some residents are positive Bieber landed at the Dutchess County airport "a few weeks ago."

Justin's father-in-law, actor Stephen Baldwin, reportedly still lives in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

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I've personally run into him a few times recently in Dutchess County.

Stephen's daughter, Hailey, used to live in Rockland County.

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