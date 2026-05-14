Worst Times To Drive In New York State Next Week

New Yorkers are told to get ready for an absolute traffic nightmare next week and the weekend.

We've learned the best and worst times to hit the road.

Best And Worst Times For New Yorkers To Drive During Memorial Day Weekend

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According to AAA, 39 million Americans plan to drive 50 miles or more during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

It might be hard to believe, but Memorial Day Weekend is next weekend! AAA says to expect heavy traffic starting Thursday, May 21.

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Traffic will continue to impact New Yorkers through Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

If you're planning to hit the road, there are times you should avoid, unless you want to deal with gridlock traffic.

Below are the best and worst times to travel for Memorial Day Weekend, according to AAA.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York For Memorial Day Weekend According to AAA, these are the best and worst times to hit the road for the long weekend.

Record Travel Predicted For Memorial Day Weekend 2026

AAA projects a record-shattering 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day weekend.

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Most, as mentioned above, will travel by car. 39.1 million drivers, 87 percent of all holiday travelers, are planning to drive.

That's despite skyrocketing gas prices. As of Thursday, May 14, the cost for a gallon of regular fuel is now costs $4.60, which is about $1.50 cents more than this date one year ago.

For the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, 3.66 million are planning to fly. 2.2 million will be traveling by bus, train, or other methods, officials say.

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