New York Hospitals With Lowest/Highest Grades For Patient Safety

When it comes to patient safety, some New York hospitals earned a perfect score, while many others received a near-failing grade.

Last week, the Leapfrog Group released its spring grades for hospital safety.

Patient Safety Takes Front Seat in New York Hospital Rankings

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According to the Leapfrog Group, the national non-profit is an organization "driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care."

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Officials say their hospital grades, on an A-F letter grade scale, help Americans identify how well a hospital prevents infections, errors, accidents, and injuries.

The grades focus only on patient safety, with a goal of reducing preventable deaths and helping all choose the best hospital for their care.

Spring 2026: These New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grades

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Eight hospitals across New York State, including the Hudson Valley, earned a D grade. According to the Leapfrog group, patients in the lowest graded hospitals have a 92 percent greater risk of avoidable deaths.

Below is the list of hospitals across the Empire State with a D grade.

Spring 2026: These New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grades

No hospital based in New York State earned a failing "F" grade from the Leapfrog Group in its spring grades.

Spring 2026: These New York Hospitals Earn A Grades

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On the opposite end of the spectrum, 40 hospitals in New York State earned a perfect A grade. Is the hospital closest to you on the list?

Spring 2026: These New York Hospitals Earn A Grades

This spring, 15 hospitals across New York State weren't graded in the spring grades.

The Leapfrog Group says they didn't assign "spring 2026 Safety Grades to hospitals that did not participate in the 2024 or 2025 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

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