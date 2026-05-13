Hudson Valley Stars Team Up To Bring Wordle To Primetime TV

Two well-known personalities with Hudson Valley ties are teaming up to bring Wordle to primetime TV.

NBC confirmed it officially greenlit a primetime TV game show adaptation of Wordle.

Savannah Guthrie To Host World Game Show

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Savannah Guthrie is going to host a new 'Wordle' game show. The "TODAY" show host, with ties to Dutchess County, said it's a no-brainer to host the show.

Guthrie is a devoted Wordle player who calls it a "daily gaming obsession" for her.

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The show is being made in collaboration with The New York Times, which owns and operates the popular daily puzzle, and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Jimmy Fallon Is Producing Game Show

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Comedian and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is executive producing the series.

Fallon, who grew up in Ulster County, discussed the development of the show with Guthrie during a Monday appearance on the "TODAY" show.

What To Expect From World Game Show

Not all details have been released about the primetime game show that will bring the viral puzzle game to the small screen with a fresh, fast-paced format.

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We do know the TV show will feature "obsessed and competitive players" teaming up to go head-to-head against another team to compete for what's described as an "incredible cash prize."

Teams will try to solve five-letter word puzzles in a “supersized battle of smarts, speed and fun,” according to NBC.

Casting for the show is underway and will remain open until May 29. Filming is expected to happen this Summer in England.

The series is scheduled to debut in 2027 on NBC and stream on Peacock.

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