Early Warning Signs Of Hantavirus New Yorkers Can Watch For

Health officials are now looking at a hantavirus case not linked to the recent cruise ship outbreak.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a potential hantavirus case in that state. The resident has no connection to the deadly outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

Nearly 20 Americans from the cruise are now in quarantine, including two Hudson Valley residents.

Health officials say the Illinois resident is believed to have contracted the virus while cleaning a home with rodent droppings and is recovering from mild symptoms.

Cruise Ship Outbreak Is a Different Strain Of Hantavirus

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The version of the virus from the cruise ship is different than the strain impacting the Illinois resident, officials say.

The strain from the cruise ship, the Andes virus, is the only strain of the hantavirus known to spread from person to person. While most hantaviruses require direct contact with rodents, this specific strain can spread through close, prolonged contact with an infected person.

Hantavirus Symptoms: Some Are Very Critical Symptoms

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There are many different symptoms for this version of the hantavirus. Some early symptoms are flu-like, before critical symptoms begin to take over.

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Symptoms can develop anywhere from 4 to 42 days after exposure.

Below are the early and critical symptoms.

Hantavirus Symptoms, Some Are Very Critical Symptoms

Top Officials Say There's No Need To Panic

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The World Health Organization continues to say there's no sign of a larger hantavirus outbreak in America. Dr. Gregory Polland, with the Mayo Clinic, says the hantavirus is very difficult to transmit unless you come into close contact with someone infected.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she's activated the Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany, New York, as a precaution so New York is ready for a "worst-case scenario."

Despite activating the lab where scientists identify and monitor emerging infectious diseases, Hochul says there's no reason to panic over the hantavirus at this time.

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