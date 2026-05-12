Hudson Valley Residents Now Quarantined Due To Hantavirus

Three New Yorkers, including two from the Hudson Valley, are now quarantined due to the hantavirus.

More than a dozen American passengers aboard the hantavirus-infested cruise are now being monitored at a Nebraska facility after disembarking the ship.

Three New Yorkers Exposed To Hantavirus

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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed on Monday that three New York residents are currently in quarantine after being exposed to hantavirus while traveling aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius.

One is from Orange County, another from Westchester County, and the third is from New York State.

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All three arrived at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska on Monday. They are being monitored at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. It's expected that all three will be put into a 42-day quarantine and monitoring period, recommended by the World Health Organization.

The conditions of the group of New Yorkers haven't been released, as of this writing.

These three are among 17 to 18 Americans who were on the cruise ship where there was a deadly outbreak of the illness. Two residents from New Jersey are among the group as well.

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It's unclear who, but at least one American has tested positive for the virus.

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Gov. Kathy Hochul Says Do Not Panic

State health officials say they're closely monitoring the situation and working with local health departments.

"We don't know whether those individuals will be returning to New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "I believe there's a 42-day monitoring period, and they can decide whether they want to do that in Nebraska or come back and make other accommodations."

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New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald and Governor Hochul have emphasized there's no immediate risk to the public.

"It's transmitted very differently than the coronavirus; there's no panic, no concern," Hochul said on Monday.

Citing last year's cuts to the CDC, Hochul said she hopes the CDC is capable of handling everything should this grow into something larger than predicted.

She adds she's activated the Wadsworth Laboratory as a precaution to prepare, in her words, New York for worst-case scenarios.

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