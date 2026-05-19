New York On Alert After WHO Declares Ebola Emergency

The World Health Organization is declaring an Ebola outbreak "public health emergency of international concern."

The rare strain spreading has no approved vaccine or treatments, raising serious concerns worldwide.

Ebola Emergency Declared

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The World Health Organization declared the rapidly expanding Ebola outbreak

in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo a health emergency on Saturday.

There are over 500 suspected cases and at least 130 suspected deaths linked to the epidemic.

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Health officials warn that the actual scope of the outbreak is likely much bigger due to severe tracking and diagnostic challenges in the region.

Rare Strain Spreading, No Approved Vaccines

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Experts are very worried about this outbreak because the strain that's spreading is a rare Bundibugyo virus strain.

There are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments for the strain.

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says this outbreak represents an extraordinary public health threat.

President Donald Trump Worried After an American Tests Positive

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President Donald Trump says he's concerned about Ebola. His comments on Monday at the White House came after an American tested positive for the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The American, Dr. Peter Stafford, a medical missionary physician. He tests positive late Sunday after developing symptoms over the weekend.

It is believed he was exposed while treating patients. He's being moved to a specialized, high-security isolation facility in Germany.

The CDC is also evacuating six other Americans from the region who had high-risk exposures to the virus.

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