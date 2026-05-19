New York Heat Rules Could Send Students Home, Close Schools

With temperatures soaring into the 90s and humidity making it feel warmer, many parents are questioning whether schools should remain open.

A landmark law signed in September set guidelines requiring that, if classroom temperatures reach unsafe levels, schools take action.

Schools Must Take Action If Classrooms Get Too Warm

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Actions include sending students and teachers home or relocating students.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the landmark law in September 2025. This week's heat wave is the first time most school districts across New York State will deal with the new rules.

What New Rules Schools Must Follow

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The new rules mandate that when classrooms reach 82 degrees, schools must implement cooling measures.

When classrooms reach 88 degrees, school districts must have a plan to relocate students and staff. This includes moving students to a cooler part of the school or sending students home.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts temperatures across the Hudson Valley on Tuesday to reach the mid-90s, making Tuesday the hottest day of the year thus far.

Many Schools Lack Air Conditioners

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The law was signed because many classrooms across New York State don't have working air conditioners.

The United Federation of Teachers pushed for the landmark legislation after a late 2023 study determined that "thousands" of classrooms had a broken air conditioner or no AC at all.

“It is beyond challenging for educators to teach, and students to learn, in overheated classrooms with temperatures above what any rational person would consider acceptable,” UFT President Michael Mulgrew stated after the law was signed.

During a similar heatwave in September 2023, some classrooms reached temperatures as "high as 92, 98, and even 101 degrees," the United Federation of Teachers Union tells Hudson Valley Post.

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