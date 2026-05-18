Hudson Valley, New York Man Convicted Girlfriend’s Son’s Death

A "heart-wrenching" death in the Hudson Valley has a guilty verdict.

A Dutchess County man has been found guilty of the death of his girlfriend's son.

Guilty Verdict In Dutchess County

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announces that after 5.5 days of testimony and six days of deliberations, a Dutchess County jury convicted 54-year-old Thomas Case of Pleasant Valley of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B Violent Felony.

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The jury determined that on October 5, 2024, in the Town of Pleasant Valley, the Case intentionally killed 20-year-old Anthony Cuozzo, his girlfriend’s son, by shooting him multiple times in the back following a physical altercation where Cuozzo stabbed Case in the chest.

Cuzzo graduated from Arlington High School.

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"Anthony was an amazing kid who lit up the room and brought joy to all who knew him. He was incredibly funny, making people laugh all the time," his obituary states.

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Under the influence of extreme emotional disturbance

Case was initially charged with second-degree murder; the jury found that Case acted under the "influence of extreme emotional disturbance."

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“This verdict reflects the careful and deliberate work of the jury after hearing extensive testimony and evidence over the course of this trial. While no verdict can undo the tragic loss of a young life, today’s conviction represents accountability for the unlawful taking of Anthony Cuozzo’s life. I want to commend the members of the jury for their service and attention to this difficult case, as well as the New York State Police and the prosecution team for their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to seeking justice,"Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi stated.

The New York State Police handled the investigation. Case is scheduled to sentenced in September. He faces 5 to 25 years in prison.

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