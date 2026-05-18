One Speeding Ticket Could Cost You Your License In New York

It’s no longer a rumor: New York enacted the most brutal overhaul of the DMV point system in decades.

Even minor traffic mistakes now carry higher penalties, and officials say repeat violations could quickly add up.

Why New York’s Brutal New DMV Rules Mean One Speeding Ticket Could Cost You Your License

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Earlier this year, New York State lowered the license suspension threshold to just 10 points within a 24-month window, down from 11 points in 18 months.

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This means that even minor infractions like going 1–10 mph over the limit now slap you with 4 points instead of 3.

Hit with a speeding ticket and a cell phone violation in two years? Your license is gone.

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Some of the changes include:

Speeding up to 10 mph over the limit: 4 points (up from 3)

Using a cell phone behind the wheel: 6 points (was 5)

Failure to yield to a pedestrian: 5 points (was 3)

Reckless driving: 8 points (was 5)

Speeding in a construction zone: Even 1–2 mph over the speed limit now carries more points

Officials warn that these “small” mistakes can now snowball into a suspended license faster than most drivers realize.

Other key chances include:

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New Violations That Now Carry Points

There are also new violations that now carry points on your license.

Equipment issues like broken taillights or bad headlights: 1 point each

Illegal U-turns: 2 points

Obstructing traffic: 2 points

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 3 points

Officials say the new rules will have no impact on drivers who follow "the rules." The new point system is aimed at cracking down on dangerous drivers.

“These updated regulations will have a big impact on dangerous drivers and repeat offenders whose poor choices always put other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians at risk,” New York State DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder stated.

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