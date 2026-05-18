Hudson Valley Dad Confesses In Tragic Death Of 10-Month-Old

A Hudson Valley father confessed to his role in the death of his infant.

A 2020 homicide investigation led to a guilty plea in this heartbreaking Hudson Valley case.

Wappingers Falls Pleads Guilty

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced that 41-year-old Thomas Martinez of Wappingers Falls pleaded guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide in Dutchess County Court.

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In November 2020, New York State Police rushed to a home on Creekview Court in Wappinger Falls after getting a report a 10-month-old child was unconscious.

The infant was rushed to a nearby hospital but couldn't be saved. An autopsy determined the child's death was acute fentanyl intoxication.

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In late 2025, after an "extensive five-year investigation," Martinez, the child's father, was arrested.

What Happened Inside Dutchess County, New York Home

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Martinez admitted he failed to take reasonable precautions to prevent his daughter from fentanyl exposure.

“This is a heartbreaking and deeply disturbing case involving the preventable death of an innocent child. The defendant admitted that his reckless and negligent conduct created the circumstances that led to a 10-month-old child being exposed to fentanyl and ultimately losing her life," District Attorney Anthony Parisi stated. "Fentanyl continues to devastate families and communities, and this case underscores the tragic and deadly consequences that can result when dangerous narcotics are present around children."

Martinez was remanded without bail to the Dutchess County Jail. He's scheduled to be sentenced in late June 2026.

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