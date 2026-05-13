Reason Why This Hudson Valley McDonald’s Suddenly Closed

McDonald's just closed one location in the Hudson Valley. But we have good news.

On Tuesday, we learned the McDonald's on Route 376 in Wappingers Falls is closed.

McDonald's Closes Wappinger Falls, New York Location

Tigman Tigman loading...

It's unclear how long the location will be closed, but the closure is related to ongoing renovations the company is doing to locations across the country.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

It's believed that the Dutchess County location is undergoing a major makeover. Renovations are designed to update the restaurant's look, bringing it up to modern standards similar to other upgraded locations.

McDonald's is rapidly renovating and rebuilding across the country. This includes focusing on modern, sleek designs with dual drive-thrus, updated kitchens, and self-ordering kiosks.

Tigman Tigman loading...

The chain is revamping approximately 27,000 drive-thru locations.

McDonald's says these nationwide changes are meant to "optimize" the customer experience. Changes include how customers order their meals, make payments, receive their food, and enhance the overall dining experience.

Self-Serve Removal

New York City Board Of Health Approves Bloomberg's Over Sized Sugary Drink Ban Getty Images loading...

McDonald's is also phasing out self-serve soda stations at locations across the country. Recently, the fast-food giant confirmed plans to eliminate self-serve soda and beverage stations in dining rooms across the nation by 2032.

Some locations have already begun to remove self-serve beverage stations. At these locations, McDonald's staff will now handle all drink orders and refills.

These changes come as McDonald's has seen a huge surge in sales via the app, drive-thru, and delivery services.

New York is Home to The Most Beautiful McDonald's Location in America

New York is Home to The Most Beautiful McDonalds Location in America The Denton House McDonald's location is at 2045 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, New York. Here's a look inside. [Photo credit: Lejaceman via Trip Advisor] Gallery Credit: Kaylin

10 Totally Random Facts About McDonald's Chicken McNuggets

13 Totally Random Facts About McDonald's Chicken McNuggets Did you know it wasn't originally supposed to be chicken in the McNugget? Do you remember the original four dipping sauces? Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Keep Reading:

The Fattest Cities in the U.S.A.