Reason Why This Hudson Valley McDonald’s Suddenly Closed
McDonald's just closed one location in the Hudson Valley. But we have good news.
On Tuesday, we learned the McDonald's on Route 376 in Wappingers Falls is closed.
McDonald's Closes Wappinger Falls, New York Location
It's unclear how long the location will be closed, but the closure is related to ongoing renovations the company is doing to locations across the country.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
It's believed that the Dutchess County location is undergoing a major makeover. Renovations are designed to update the restaurant's look, bringing it up to modern standards similar to other upgraded locations.
McDonald's is rapidly renovating and rebuilding across the country. This includes focusing on modern, sleek designs with dual drive-thrus, updated kitchens, and self-ordering kiosks.
The chain is revamping approximately 27,000 drive-thru locations.
McDonald's says these nationwide changes are meant to "optimize" the customer experience. Changes include how customers order their meals, make payments, receive their food, and enhance the overall dining experience.
Self-Serve Removal
McDonald's is also phasing out self-serve soda stations at locations across the country. Recently, the fast-food giant confirmed plans to eliminate self-serve soda and beverage stations in dining rooms across the nation by 2032.
Some locations have already begun to remove self-serve beverage stations. At these locations, McDonald's staff will now handle all drink orders and refills.
These changes come as McDonald's has seen a huge surge in sales via the app, drive-thru, and delivery services.
New York is Home to The Most Beautiful McDonald's Location in America
New York is Home to The Most Beautiful McDonalds Location in America
Gallery Credit: Kaylin
10 Totally Random Facts About McDonald's Chicken McNuggets
13 Totally Random Facts About McDonald's Chicken McNuggets
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Keep Reading:
The Fattest Cities in the U.S.A.
The Fattest Cities in the U.S.A.
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow