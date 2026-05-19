Upstate New York College Student Killed In Drunk Hit-And-Run

A teen is facing charges after a deadly weekend hit-and-run crash that killed a college student from the Hudson Valley.

Police say an 18-year-old driver was intoxicated and fled the scene before being arrested hours later.

20-Year-Old From Upstate New York Killed By Drunk Driver

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Emily Mae Smith, 20, of Greenville, was fatally hit by a car near her college on Saturday around 3:30 a.m.

It happened near the SUNY Potsdam campus on Pierrepont Avenue in Potsdam.

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Emily was a sophomore at SUNY Potsdam. She played on the SUNY Potsdam women's basketball team after transferring from Plattsburgh.

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"In her first year here at SUNY Potsdam, Emily was already excelling academically, being named to the Dean's List, and had built a tight-knit circle of friends and mentors," SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith stated.

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Teen Driver Arrested

Police arrested 18-year-old Jakob Krise, of Brasher Falls, on Saturday around 7 a.m. He's accused of fleeing the scene.

According to the Potsdam Police Department, the 18-year-old's SUV completely left the road, crossed over hazardous road markings, and drove onto the front lawn.

Smith was hit on the front lawn, visiting a friend's house off-campus, while hanging out with teammates and friends.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the news of Emily's passing," director of athletics Mark Misiak said. "To lose such a bright soul at such a young age is a tragedy. On behalf of all Potsdam Bears, I send Emily's family our deepest, most heartfelt condolences."

Krise has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death, zero tolerance driving while intoxicated, and driving across hazardous markings.

Krise was arraigned and released under probation supervision.

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