New York Preparing For “Worst-Case” In Deadly Hantavirus Scare

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says New York State is preparing for the "worst-case scenarios" regarding a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship.

Three New Yorkers are among those exposed to the deadly virus on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

Hochul Activates Wadsworth Laboratory

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The governor says she's activated the Wadsworth Laboratory as a precaution to prepare, in her words, New York for worst-case scenarios.

She made that announcement after confirming that an Orange County resident, a Westchester County resident, and a New York City resident are among the Americans currently quarantined in Nebraska.

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"There are three individuals (from the cruise ship) that call New York home," Hochul said during an unrelated news conference. "We have outstanding researchers here in the state of New York. Our Wadsworth Laboratory is second to none. So I've activated them to start preparing New York for worst-case scenarios.

Hochul adds she hopes a worst-case scenario doesn't play out.

"I hope they don't come, but I, as governor, (have to) be prepared for anything that could happen.

Hochul Adds No Need To Panic

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Despite activating the Wadsworth Laboratory, Hochul says there's no reason to panic over the hantavirus at this time. She cited the need to be proactive, just in case the current situation expands beyond the initial cases.

Hochul also said the move is also in response to recent budget cuts at the CDC. She hopes that, despite those cuts from the White House, the CDC is capable of handling something should it grow larger than predicted.

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The Wadsworth Center is the NY State Department of Health's public health lab, and its scientists are frequently involved in identifying and monitoring emerging infectious diseases.

All three New Yorkers are now in a 42-day monitoring period. One American has tested positive for the virus. The Orange County, New York resident shared a video from his Nebraska quarantine room, adding he's not the American who tested positive.

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