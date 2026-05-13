New York Facing Record Memorial Day Travel Nightmare

New Yorkers might have to deal with the worst Memorial Day weekend travel of all time!

Memorial Day travel is forecast to set a new record this year.

AAA Predicts Record Travel For Memorial Day Weekend 2026

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According to AAA, officials project that 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 21, and Monday, May 25. 39.1 million people are expected to travel by car, and 3.66 million by air.

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This is despite gas prices that continue to skyrocket. As of this writing, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel is. That's up 50 cents in the past month and over $1.40 higher than May 13, 2025.

“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for most Americans, it’s a three-day weekend,” Vice President of AAA Travel Stacey Barber said in a press release. “Travel demand remains strong, and despite higher fuel prices, many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks.”

In 2025, 44.8 million were expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

Many Expected To Travel To New York

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According to AAA, top destinations include Seattle, New York, and Orlando, Florida, when looking domestically, while international hot spots include Rome, Paris, and Vancouver, Canada.

New Yorkers heading to the Jersey Shore should expect a traffic nightmare on Friday, May 22. AAA says driving from New York to the Jersey Shore via the Garden State Parkway will take you about three hours, an increase of over 100 percent compared to typical traffic.

Below are the best and worst times to travel for Memorial Day Weekend

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York For Memorial Day Weekend

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York For Memorial Day Weekend According to AAA, these are the best and worst times to hit the road for the long weekend.