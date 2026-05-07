40 New York Hospitals Earn “A” Grade For Patient Safety

Many hospitals across the Hudson Valley and New York State earned A grades for patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group released its bi-annual ratings for patient safety this week.

What An A Grade Means

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"The biannual Safety Grade is an 'A, B, C, D' or 'F' assigned to most general hospitals in the United States based on their ability to protect patients from medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections. It is the only ratings program focused exclusively on how safe hospitals are for patients," The Leapfrog Group states.

According to The Leapfrog Group, "A" grade hospitals are significantly safer for patients, who avoid the 92% greater risk of avoidable death associated with hospitals that receive a "D" or "F" rating.

Northern Dutchess Hospital Earns A Grade For Patient Safety Once Again

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Northwell Health’s Northern Dutchess Hospital is taking a victory lap after earning another A grade from the Leapfrog Group.

"This top-tier rating reflects the hospital’s dedication to preventing medical errors, implementing strong infection controls and fostering a culture that prioritizes patient well-being above all," a Northern Dutchess Hospital spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.

This actually marks Northern Dutchess Hospital’s fourth straight A grade from The Leapfrog Group.

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“Achieving this recognition for the fourth consecutive cycle speaks to the consistency and dedication of our team,” Northern Dutchess Hospital President Dr. Andy Wilson said. “Their commitment to high-quality care is evident in every patient experience.”

40 Hospitals Across New York State Earn A Grade

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Northern Dutchess Hospital is one of 40 hospitals across New York State to earn an A grade. A large number of hospitals across the Hudson Valley also earned the highest grade.

Is your local hospital on the list?

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