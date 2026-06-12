New Global Study Names The Best Beach For New Yorkers
Beach season is here, and new rankings are listing out the very best beaches New Yorkers can go to.
The 2026 edition of The World's 50 Best Beaches includes several in the U.S.
The Ultimate Global Authority On Beaches
The World's 50 Best Beaches calls itself the "ultimate global authority on beaches." Over 1,000 "elite travel professionals worldwide" travel the world for a year to craft the list. (Sounds like an amazing gig!)
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"For the first time, our core team is personally visiting and evaluating hundreds of beaches year-round. By combining this new level of on-the-ground verification with the insights of our 1,000 industry experts, we take tremendous pride in sharing this list of the world's most incredible beaches," Co-Founder of The World's 50 Best Beaches Tine Holst states.
These Are The Top 10 Beaches In The World
According to the study, here are the top 10 beaches in the world from the official rankings
- Entalula Beach – Philippines
- Fteri Beach – Greece
- Wharton Beach – Australia
- Nosy Iranja – Madagascar
- Mamanuca Beach – Fiji
- Shoal Bay East – Anguilla
- Dhigurah – Maldives
- Playa Balandra – Mexico
- Koh Rong – Cambodia
- Donald Duck Bay – Thailand
Best Beach In America
Only one beach in the United States made the list. Siesta Beach in Florida ranked 28th.
The beach in Florida is known for its striking white shoreline. The sand is often called the "world's finest, whitest sand.”
It stands out for its rare, powdery sand that's made up of 99 percent pure quartz, which means it stays relatively cool underfoot even on scorching summer days.
"The gentle slope of the beach, combined with the shallow, calm waters, makes it ideal for swimming and wading, providing a safe and enjoyable environment for families. Siesta Beach is also known for its pristine surroundings, free from large developments, which helps preserve its natural beauty and makes it one of the top beaches to visit in the U.S.," he World's 50 Best Beaches writes about Siesta Beach.