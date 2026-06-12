New Global Study Names The Best Beach For New Yorkers

Beach season is here, and new rankings are listing out the very best beaches New Yorkers can go to.

The 2026 edition of The World's 50 Best Beaches includes several in the U.S.

The Ultimate Global Authority On Beaches

Photo by Sean Oulashin on Unsplash seashore during golden hour

The World's 50 Best Beaches calls itself the "ultimate global authority on beaches." Over 1,000 "elite travel professionals worldwide" travel the world for a year to craft the list. (Sounds like an amazing gig!)

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"For the first time, our core team is personally visiting and evaluating hundreds of beaches year-round. By combining this new level of on-the-ground verification with the insights of our 1,000 industry experts, we take tremendous pride in sharing this list of the world's most incredible beaches," Co-Founder of The World's 50 Best Beaches Tine Holst states.

These Are The Top 10 Beaches In The World

Photo by Sammy on Unsplash people on beach during daytime

According to the study, here are the top 10 beaches in the world from the official rankings

Entalula Beach – Philippines Fteri Beach – Greece Wharton Beach – Australia Nosy Iranja – Madagascar Mamanuca Beach – Fiji Shoal Bay East – Anguilla Dhigurah – Maldives Playa Balandra – Mexico Koh Rong – Cambodia Donald Duck Bay – Thailand

Best Beach In America

SIESTA KEY BEACH - LIVE/YouTube SIESTA KEY BEACH - LIVE/YouTube

Only one beach in the United States made the list. Siesta Beach in Florida ranked 28th.

The beach in Florida is known for its striking white shoreline. The sand is often called the "world's finest, whitest sand.”

It stands out for its rare, powdery sand that's made up of 99 percent pure quartz, which means it stays relatively cool underfoot even on scorching summer days.

"The gentle slope of the beach, combined with the shallow, calm waters, makes it ideal for swimming and wading, providing a safe and enjoyable environment for families. Siesta Beach is also known for its pristine surroundings, free from large developments, which helps preserve its natural beauty and makes it one of the top beaches to visit in the U.S.," he World's 50 Best Beaches writes about Siesta Beach.

These Beaches Are Bacteria Hotspots

New Report Highlights America's "Beach Bacteria Hotspots" The information is according to the Surfrider Foundation.