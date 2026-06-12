New Restaurant Signs Confirm Huge Hudson Valley Expansion Plan
The rumors are true! Chipotle is finally coming to a part of the Hudson Valley that the company has been seemingly avoiding for years.
Many years ago, I fell in love with Chipotle. While working in Albany or New York City, I'd often grab a Chipotle bowl and chips for lunch.
I was lucky enough to have Chipotle near both offices, despite not having any near my home in the Hudson Valley.
It's been years since I've had Chipotle, because there aren't any locations in the region, a short drive from my home.
I love Chipotle, but didn't think it was worth driving 40 minutes to an hour round trip for a bowl.
Chipotle Is Finally Coming To Newburgh, New York!
That's why I was so excited when I noticed a post on social media that claimed Chipotle is coming to Newburgh.
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I decided to do some "investigative reporting." I can confirm that signs are up and construction is ongoing!
Where Is Chipotle Coming
Chipotle is coming to the Newburgh Towne Center (the plaza with Stop & Shop, Leo's and more).
This appears to be part of a massive push to open up more locations nationwide. The company opened up over 300 restaurants in 2025 while announcing plans to open 350 to 370 new restaurants in 2026.
Chipotle is opening up in Newburgh at the former site of GameStop, next door to Leo's.
That GameStop location abruptly closed last July. It's unclear when Chipotle will open up in Newburgh.
Below are the current Chipotle locations across the Hudson Valley.
Orange County
- Central Valley
- Harriman
- Highland Falls
- Middletown
Dutchess County
- Poughkeepsie
- Fishkill
Ulster County
- Kingston
Westchester County
- Yorktown Heights
- Mohegan Lake
Rockland County
- West Nyack
- Nanuet
Think You Know Your State's Favorite Fast Food Drive-Thru?
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow