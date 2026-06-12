New Restaurant Signs Confirm Huge Hudson Valley Expansion Plan

The rumors are true! Chipotle is finally coming to a part of the Hudson Valley that the company has been seemingly avoiding for years.

Many years ago, I fell in love with Chipotle. While working in Albany or New York City, I'd often grab a Chipotle bowl and chips for lunch.

Welber Zone Welber Zone

I was lucky enough to have Chipotle near both offices, despite not having any near my home in the Hudson Valley.

It's been years since I've had Chipotle, because there aren't any locations in the region, a short drive from my home.

I love Chipotle, but didn't think it was worth driving 40 minutes to an hour round trip for a bowl.

Chipotle Is Finally Coming To Newburgh, New York!

Welber Zone Welber Zone

That's why I was so excited when I noticed a post on social media that claimed Chipotle is coming to Newburgh.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

I decided to do some "investigative reporting." I can confirm that signs are up and construction is ongoing!

Where Is Chipotle Coming

Welber Zone Welber Zone

Chipotle is coming to the Newburgh Towne Center (the plaza with Stop & Shop, Leo's and more).

This appears to be part of a massive push to open up more locations nationwide. The company opened up over 300 restaurants in 2025 while announcing plans to open 350 to 370 new restaurants in 2026.

Chipotle is opening up in Newburgh at the former site of GameStop, next door to Leo's.

Welber Zone B Welbs

That GameStop location abruptly closed last July. It's unclear when Chipotle will open up in Newburgh.

Below are the current Chipotle locations across the Hudson Valley.

Orange County

Central Valley

Harriman

Highland Falls

Middletown

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie

Fishkill

Ulster County

Kingston

Westchester County

Yorktown Heights

Mohegan Lake

Rockland County

West Nyack

Nanuet

Think You Know Your State's Favorite Fast Food Drive-Thru? Think you know your state well enough to name its fast food favorite restaurant? A lot has changed over the past few years and, Allrecipes.com took a deep dive into Google searches to determine which drive-thru your state turns to the most Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!