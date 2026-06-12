Photos: Nearly 60 New York Knicks Fans Arrested After Historic Win
The NYPD is hoping for better behavior from Knicks fans as the team continues its quest for an NBA title.
Police say nearly 60 people were arrested after the Knicks' historic win on Wednesday near MSG.
NYPD Arrests 56, 10 Officers Arrested
NYPD officials say 56 people were arrested outside Madison Square Garden Wednesday night during and after the Knicks' historic comeback in Game Four of the series.
Ten officers were injured during the postgame celebration.
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Police say charges include assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and trademark counterfeiting.
Wild Crowd Outside Madison Square Garden Leads To 56 Arrests
Police allege that crowds of nearly 10,000 people ignited fireworks, blocked traffic, threw glass bottles at police, attempted to flip a taxi, and broke into a tractor-trailer to throw items.
Four police vehicles suffered significant damage, including shattered windshields. We have wild photos from the scene.
Photos: Wild Crowd Outside Madison Square Garden Leads To 56 Arrests
Egg Thrown At Wembanyama
On top of the arrests, San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama found himself dodging an egg tossed from the crowd, apparently by a Knicks fan.
As players made their way back to their hotel just south of Madison Square Garden, a crowd gathered around them. Video circulating online shows one egg sailing over Wembanyama's head while another splattered against a nearby street sign.
There's been no indication of arrests or any police action connected to the incident.
Game 5 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Saturday. A victory by the Knicks on Saturday in San Antonio would give the team their first NBA title in 53 years.
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Gallery Credit: Peter Richman