New York Fans Throw Cold Chicken Nuggets At Award-Winning Star

An award-winning actor with one of the "greatest albums of all time" was nailed with cold chicken nuggets in New York.

Megastar Harry Styles was in the middle of his 15-show run at Madison Square Garden when he was hit with a chicken nugget, Yahoo reports.

Harry Styles Hit With Chicken Nugget in New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Styles Got Start on X Factor

Styles got his start competing as a solo contestant on the British music competition series The X Factor. He was brought back after he was eliminated from the X Factor to join the boy band One Direction. One Direction went on to become one of the best-selling boy groups of all time.

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader Royal Film Performance and World Premiere- Outside Arrivals Getty Images loading...

In his solo singing career, his second album Fine Line was named by Rolling Stone as one of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time."

In 2021, Styles was nominated for three Grammy Awards, winning for Best Pop Solo Performance. He won his second Brit Award For British Single of the Year in 2021 for "Watermelon Sugar."

Styles' third album, Harry's House, broke several records. It won him Album of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Harry Styles Performs On His European Tour At AccorHotels Arena, Paris Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty I loading...

Styles is also an actor working in Dunkirk, Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Styles Wins Acting Award

Styles is actually getting some Oscar buzz for his work in My Policeman and the film just earned him his first acting award. My Policeman won a TIFF Tribute Award for the best ensemble award at the festival’s Tribute Awards on Sunday night.

“Thank you so much to everyone here, on behalf of all of us, for this wonderful, wonderful award,” Styles said while accepting the award, Variety reports. “We all loved working on this film so much. And we hope you enjoy it.”

2022 Toronto International Film Festival - TIFF Tribute Awards Gala Getty Images loading...

Styles stars in the romantic drama as a police officer who hasn't come out as gay.

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

Remembering The Hudson Valley Lives Lost on 21st Anniversary of 9/11

Asian Destructive Invasive Pest Spotted All Over New York, Hudson Valley A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.