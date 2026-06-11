New York Has Many Of The Wealthiest Hometowns In America

For the third year in a row, a local community has completely crushed the national competition to claim the number one spot for household income.

A new study from MoneyLion just ranked the 50 wealthiest suburbs in America, and one spot in the Hudson Valley ranks number 1.

America's Richest Hometowns List Includes 4 In New York State

New York State claimed multiple spots on the list, including the number one slot for the third year in a row. Below are the four places in New York that cracked the top 50.

4 Of America's Richest Hometowns Found In New York

America's Absolute Wealthiest Suburb Is Hiding In The Hudson Valley

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Scarsdale topped the list again in 2026, with an average household income of $612,591. Home values in the village are now averaging over $1.6 million, up nearly 10% from last year. That's a three-peat at number one, and it doesn't look like anyone is catching them anytime soon.

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Scarsdale wasn't the only Empire State community turning heads.

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Rye, also in Westchester County, came in at number three with an average household income of $428,806 and average home values topping $2.3 million.

Garden City on Long Island cracked the top 50 as a brand new entry this year, landing at number 31 with an average household income of $306,541. Dix Hills, also on Long Island, came in at number 45 with an average household income of $278,135.

How The Study Was Done

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MoneyLion analyzed cities with at least 5,000 households using U.S. Census data and Zillow home values from April 2026.

To qualify, a community had to be part of a metro area but not one of its principal cities, so New York City itself didn't count, only the suburbs surrounding it.

In total, four New York communities made the final list of 50. California dominated with 16 suburbs on the list, while Texas placed five, including three in the top 10.

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