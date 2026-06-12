We've learned the identity of the boy who died at his school in the Hudson Valley and shocking allegations regarding his death.

Police are looking into rumors that a 12-year-old from the Hudson Valley died while attempting a TikTok challenge in school.

12-Year-Old Dies At Yonkers, New York School

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The sixth-grader died at his school on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the 12-year-old died after a choking incident Wednesday morning at Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School just after 11:30 a.m. Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the sixth grader, who was taken to Saint Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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The 12-year-old has since been identified as Jacob Medina. CBS reports that he choked on a doughnut he purchased as part of a school fundraiser.

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Yonkers Public School Superintendent Anibal Soler Jr. called the incident tragic, adding that police are investigating while the school remains focused on students, teachers, and staff. The district is providing grief counselors for students.

Soler described Medina as a "bright light."

Child's Death May Be Tied To TikTok Challenge

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Investigators are now looking into whether the choking death of a 12-year-old boy at his Yonkers school might be tied to a social media challenge.

Investigators are actively looking into whether Medina died while attempting the viral "One Bite" TikTok challenge, where individuals attempt to swallow large portions of food in a single bite. It's still unclear of the TikTok challenge is to blame.

GoFundMe Created To Help Family

A GoFundMe has been created by a family member.

"Our family is completely heartbroken and still trying to process this unimaginable loss," the GoFundMe states. "He was just a young child with so much life ahead of him, and his absence has left a deep emptiness that we are struggling to put into words."

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As of this writing, nearly $45,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

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