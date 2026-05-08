New York Man Accused Of Horrific Public Rape At HV Shopping Center

A New York City man is accused of raping an unconscious woman at a shopping center in the Hudson Valley.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced a Queens man has been arraigned on a 16-count indictment.

Queens, New York Man Facing 16-Count Indictment

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Xavier Fonseca Overton, 22, of Astoria, was arraigned on a 16-count indictment in connection with his alleged rape of an unconscious woman, over the course of hours, inside a stairwell at the White Plains City Center.

Overton was charged with six counts of rape in the first degree, a class B felony, one count of attempted rape in the first degree, a class C felony, six counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, a class D felony, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in the Third Degree, a class D felony, and one count of unlawful imprisonment in the Second Degree, a class A misdemeanor.

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He pleaded not guilty this week in court. A Westchester County judge issued a temporary order of protection on the victim's behalf.

Alleged Rape Happened In White Plains City Center Stairwell

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Officials say surveillance footage caught the vicious incident that happened overnight, in the overnight hours of April 7 and 8 in a stairwell at the White Plains City Center, while the victim appeared to be unconscious.

The defendant allegedly lifted the victim's unconscious body and repositioned her before sexually assaulting her.

The White Plains City Center is a large mixed-use development shopping complex in downtown White Plains, New York.

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According to the felony complaint, he then lifted her lifeless body off the stairs, removed her clothes, turned her on her stomach, and raped her.

He then re-dressed the victim and waited several minutes before removing her clothes again and raping her again, officials allege.

“This 16-count indictment represents the abject mercilessness of the defendant's alleged conduct. He is accused of victimizing a woman, over the course of hours, when she was completely helpless and unable to defend herself, let alone consent to sexual contact," DA Cacace said.

Overton allegedly continued subjecting the unnamed woman to repeated sexual contact, despite her inability to consent because of her lack of consciousness.

Overton was arrested after the unnamed victim came forward.

"I applaud her for her tenacity and strength in coming forward to report this incident. We will continue to support her throughout every phase of this process," Cacace said.

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