Upstate New York Rangers Rescue Dog After Canoe Capsizes

Heroic actions from Upstate New York forest rangers saved the lives of a dog and its owner.

A canoe capsized in the Adirondacks, leaving a person and their dog stranded in cold water. Forest rangers rushed in to bring them to safety.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed the water rescue in this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review. The weekly report highlights recent statewide forest rangers' actions.

Water Rescue At Watch Island

Google Google loading...

DEC forest rangers responded on Saturday around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a person stranded on Watch Island.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Watch Island is a small, private island located on the 9-mile-long Tupper Lake in Franklin County, New York. It's about one mile from the mainland boat dock,

The island is part of the scenic Adirondack Park region, and it's only accessible by water.

The caller reported capsizing a canoe with a dog.

Photo by David Gomez on Unsplash Photo by David Gomez on Unsplash loading...

Water Rescue: Village of Tupper Lake, Franklin County, New York

Two unnamed forest rangers responded to the scene. After capsizing once with a pet, the caller was worried about capsizing in the cold water again.

Rangers used a motorboat to rescue the subject and the dog. Officials didn't release their conditions, but also didn't note that they needed any medical attention.

All resources were clear at 6:52 p.m. on Saturday.

These Are The 11 Friendliest Towns In New York State

These Are The 11 Friendliest Towns In New York State

New York Hometowns Losing The Most Residents In 2026

New York Hometowns Losing The Most Residents In 2026 Some hometowns are losing residents fast. Is yours on the list?

The 15 New York State Towns Where It Is Hardest To Find Work