New York’s Toxic Algae Problem Is Far From Over

New York State officials continue trying to prevent a return of the largest toxic bloom in the Hudson River.

New York Has Spent More Than $400 Million Fighting Toxic Algae Blooms

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New York Gov. Kathy announced that the state has now spent $400 million in investments to fight Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs). If you were near the Hudson River last summer, you probably recall the algae bloom that popped up across the Hudson Valley in the Hudson River.

“New York State is making sustained and meaningful commitments to reduce HABs and their harmful impacts on watershed communities and natural resources,” Hochul stated. “By supporting the best and brightest minds in this new research effort, we are supporting collaborations that will be instrumental to protecting drinking water, habitat, recreation, and local economies.”

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Since 2021, the state has awarded more than $424 million in grants targeting the phosphorus and nitrogen pollution that drives most algal bloom events.

Harmful Algal Blooms Are Public Health Issues

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Harmful Algal Blooms are public health issues. They impact drinking water, recreational use of waterways, local economies, and can be dangerous for both people and pets.

Hochul's office says Harmful Algal Blooms are "one of the most challenging water quality issues facing communities across the state."

Harmful Algal Blooms can contaminate drinking water, close beaches, harm pets and livestock, and devastate local economies that depend on clean water for recreation and tourism.

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Along with announcing the $400 million milestone in investments, Hochul announced a new $2.5 million research grant program through the Department of Environmental Conservation.

“New York State is taking a comprehensive approach to managing HABs, which present unique challenges due to the wide-ranging potential impact to human and environmental health and local economies. HABs management requires applied research and new tools to address and reduce HAB occurrence," New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said.

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