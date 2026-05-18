New York Troopers Urgently Searching For Missing Mother And Kids

The frantic search continues for a missing Upstate New York woman and her two young children.

Over the weekend, New York State Police asked the public to help find a 4-year-old, a 6-year-old, and their non-custodial parent.

New York State Police Needs Help Finding Mother With Her Children

NYSP NYSP loading...

The New York State Police asked the public for help in finding 6-year-old Amara Koschuk and 4-year-old Lincoln R. Koschuk, who are believed to be with their "non-custodial parent," Nicole A. Koschuk.

The mother, Koschuk, is described as being 5'4" tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She's 42 years old.

Koschuk may be driving a 2020 white KIA SUV with a New York license plate # LNU 9500.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Police believe, Amara Koschuk, 6, and Lincoln R. Koschuk, 4, are with their non-custodial parent.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

NYSP NYSP loading...

New York State Police didn't release information about when the three were last seen. New York State Police Troop A is leading the search.

New York State Police Troop A serves eight counties in Western New York: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming.

New York State Police have not said the precise destination or current location of Nicole Koschuk and her children.

"Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call the New York State Police at 585-344-6200," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State