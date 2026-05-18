New York Health Officials Update Public On Hantavirus Threat

The New York State Department of Health is sharing a hantavirus update.

New York State Department of Health Holds Hantavirus Briefing

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New York leaders joined a briefing held by the health department after officials learned that three New York residents were passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship that dealt with a deadly hantavirus outbreak.

One is from New York City, while the other two are residents of Orange County and Westchester County.

"While the Department is working in close coordination with the CDC and local health departments to gather information, at this point it is unclear how long they will stay in Nebraska and whether, or when those individuals intend to return to New York. We are closely monitoring the situation and working with the CDC and local health departments," Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald stated.

McDonald told lawmakers that all three remain asymptomatic at this time. Symptoms can take up to 42 days to start after contact.

McDonald says all three "are expected to be subject" to a 42-day monitoring period.

Risk Low Of Spreading To New Yorkers

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New York State Assemblyman Anil Beephan says these three are "high-risk contacts."

Health officials have noted the virus involved is the Andes strain, which does spread with limited person-to-person transmission in close contact.

"While this virus is not considered highly contagious in its current form, officials also stressed that hantavirus can be very serious. Of the confirmed cases connected to this situation, approximately one-third have resulted in death, underscoring why state and federal health agencies are taking proactive monitoring and preparedness measures seriously," Beephan said in a statement after the meeting.

Officials continue to say that the current risk to the public remains extremely low.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"Officials emphasized that the current risk to the public remains extremely low as these individuals are quarantined in Nebraska," Beephan said after the briefing.

Hantavirus Symptoms, Some Are Very Critical Symptoms

Spring 2026: These New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grades

Spring 2026: These New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grades

Spring 2026: These New York Hospitals Earn A Grades