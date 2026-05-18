Landmark Law Means New York Schools May Close This Week

Very weird weather across New York must force schools to close or send students home.

Unseasonably high temperatures will impact the Hudson Valley through mid-week.

Extremely High Temperatures This Week In New York

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Sunday, actual temperatures were in the upper-80s, near record territory for mid-May, and feels-like temperatures in the mid-90s.

It's going to be even hotter over the next few days. According to local weather expert Ben Noll, highs in the Hudson Valley early this week will be above 90 degrees.

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Temperatures could reach as high as 96 degrees, according to Noll! Temps will drop dramatically by Thursday.

Below are Noll's predicted highs for the rest of the week in the Hudson Valley

Monday: 92 degrees

Tuesday: 96 degrees

Wednesday: 90 degrees

Thursday: 68 degrees

Friday: 71 degrees

Saturday: 68 degrees

Sunday: 68 degrees

New State Law May Impact Schools This Week

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A new state law governing high temperatures in classrooms is in effect, and it might impact schools during this week's extreme temperatures.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed landmark legislation, the state's first-ever maximum temperature regulations for public schools.

"Extreme heat can significantly impact a student's concentration, focus, and ability to learn,” Governor Hochul said when announcing the law.

When Schools Must Send Students Home

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The new law officially went into effect at the start of this school year in September.

The law mandates that when classrooms reach 82 degrees, schools must implement cooling measures.

When classrooms reach 88 degrees, school districts must have a plan to relocate students and staff.

This includes relocating students to a cooler part of the school or sending students home.

The law was championed by the United Federation of Teachers. A union survey in September 2023, during an extended heat wave, found some classrooms recorded temperatures as "high as 92, 98, and even 101 degrees."

The union tells Hudson Valley Post that "thousands of rooms" had a broken air conditioner or no AC at all.

“It is beyond challenging for educators to teach, and students to learn, in overheated classrooms with temperatures above what any rational person would consider acceptable,” UFT President Michael Mulgrew said. “This new law will ensure that staff and students will not be subjected to these unhealthy and unsafe conditions during the hottest months of the year.”

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