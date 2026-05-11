Another Pandemic? Should New Yorkers Worry About Hantavirus

One American just tested positive for hantavirus after returning from a cruise.

Should New Yorkers start to worry about another pandemic?

American Tests Positive For Hantavirus

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An American passenger returning from the cruise ship stricken by a deadly hantavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus.

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The Department of Health and Human Services just confirmed that one of the 17 Americans from the MV Hondius will be transported to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, and does not show symptoms.

All American passengers are reportedly being flown to Nebraska, where they will be placed in quarantine.

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The HHS noted that upon arrival at each facility, every patient "will undergo clinical assessment and receive appropriate care and support based on their condition."

Six confirmed cases and three deaths have been linked to the outbreak on the ship, which is anchored offshore in Spain's Canary Islands.

Should New Yorkers Start To Worry?

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The good news (for now) is that the CDC says the hantavirus will not lead to a pandemic as the coronavirus did.

Appearing on CNN's State of the Union, CDC Director Jay Bhattacharya says top health officials believe a widespread outbreak is extremely unlikely, but cautions that early symptoms can be confused with the flu or other viral illnesses.

He stressed that there's no reason for panic, especially when "the evidence doesn't warrant it."

Symptoms typically appear four to 42 days after exposure to the hantavirus.

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