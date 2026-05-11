Hudson Valley Residents Caught Violating New York’s Burn Ban

The New York State DEC announced that several Hudson Valley residents violated New York's Burn Ban. One illegal fire spread to structures, vehicles, and several acres before crews got it under control.

New York State DEC ECOs responded to Ulster and Sullivan counties regarding reports of violations of New York’s burn ban.

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Burn Ban Violation Caught In Ulster County, New York

New York’s burn ban is in effect from March 16 through May 14 due to increased risk of wildfires.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office recently called the New York State DEC for help after deputies found a large structure fire in the Town of Esopus.

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According to the DEC, an illegal outdoor burn quickly spread to structures and vehicles on the property and scorched several acres. Multiple fire departments, EMS, and Ulster County Fire Investigators also responded to the fire.

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After the fire was put out, the unnamed property owner was issued several tickets for the unlawful burn and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Esopus Court to answer the charges.

Illegal Burn Sullivan County, New York

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Around the same time, while conducting opening day trout season patrols in Sullivan County, DEC Lieutenant Buckley observed an illegal open burn in progress.

He and an ECO who assisted with the investigation ticketed the subject for unlawfully burning construction debris.

Burning construction debris is prohibited year-round.

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