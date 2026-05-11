Critical Hantavirus Symptoms New Yorkers Can Watch For

People are starting to worry about the Hantavirus causing the next pandemic. These are symptoms you need to watch out for.

The CDC has issued a Health Alert Network advisory on hantavirus.

CDC Issues Hantavirus Alert

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The alert network alerts doctors and hospitals to be aware of the potential for imported cases of hantavirus linked to an outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. At least three people have died from the outbreak on the ship.

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Health officials just confirmed the first American from the ship to test positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. As of this writing, the CDC says widespread outbreaks like the COVID pandemic are extremely unlikely.

Still with more and more confirmed cases, New Yorkers are starting to have flashbacks to March 2020.

What Is Hantavirus?

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Before this outbreak, I had never heard of hantavirus. I'm sure many are in the same boat (pun unintended). Hantavirus is a family of viruses spread primarily by rodents like rats and mice that can cause rare but severe, often fatal, respiratory or renal illnesses in humans.

Humans typically get the virus by breathing in airborne particles from infected rodent feces, urine, or saliva.

However, the outbreak on the MV Hondius is concerning because it involves the Andes virus, which is the only strain of hantavirus known to spread from person to person.

While most hantaviruses require direct contact with rodents, this specific strain can spread through close, prolonged contact with an infected person. There's currently no specific vaccine or treatment.

Hantavirus Symptoms: Some Are Very Critical Symptoms

Hantavirus Symptoms, Some Are Very Critical Symptoms

Symptoms typically appear four to 42 days after exposure to the hantavirus.