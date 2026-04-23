Operation Hot Lunch: Drugs Sold From Food Truck In Orange County

The man at the center of "Operation Hot Lunch" in Orange County was sentenced.

A Newburgh man is headed to prison after what prosecutors say was a major drug and gun trafficking operation in Orange County.

Head Of Operation Hot Lunch Sentenced In Orange County, New York Court

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Kirkland Salmon, 44, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 12 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. He recently pleaded guilty to charges, including first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal sale of a firearm, and conspiracy.

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Investigators say Salmon was at the center of multiple criminal conspiracies. He was also accused of trafficking firearms, working with suppliers to move both drugs and guns throughout Orange County.

Prosecutors allege he was supplied with cocaine that he distributed out of a food truck parked in the City of Newburgh. As part of the deal, Salmon also agreed to forfeit a vehicle and the food truck tied to the investigation.

More About Operation Hot Lunch, 26 Arrests

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The operation, known as “Hot Lunch,” led to 26 arrests tied to narcotics, firearms, and conspiracy charges. The case was the result of a six-month investigation into what authorities called a wide-ranging drug and gun trafficking network, officials say.

Authorities say the investigation tipped in May 2024, when officers seized more than 11 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, firearms, cash, and multiple vehicles connected to the operation. In total, officials say 24 firearms were recovered during the investigation, along with high-capacity magazines and drug packaging materials.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler says the operation shows how serious and dangerous these networks can be in the community.

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