Buc-ees Expanding Closer To New York With New Locations

Buc-ee’s is expanding again, and the popular road trip stop is getting closer to New York than ever before.

If you've ever taken a road trip down south and stopped at a Buc-ee's, you already know. If you haven't, just know that people plan their entire routes around them. And now, the cult-favorite Texas-based travel giant is pushing further north than it's ever been before.

New Yorker's Love Buc-ees

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New Yorkers love Buc-ee's. They say it's more than just a gas station, it's an experience.

Many won't miss one if it's on their route; others will go out of their way to stop in. People love the Texas-based retail chain because of its countless fueling stations, endless snacks, BBQ sandwiches, nuggets, jerky, and more.

While others rave about how clean the bathrooms are. My dad, a known germaphobe, has told me on several occasions that you could "eat off the floor!"

Buc-ees Is Expanding

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The beloved Texas-born travel giant is expanding fast, and depending on where your next road trip takes you, you might be closer to one than you think.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

There's still no Buc-ee's in New York State or New Jersey. New Jersey's ban on self-service gas is the biggest obstacle keeping Buc-ee's out of that Northeast state, since the chain's entire business model relies on enormous high-volume fueling stations with more than 100 pumps.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New York has no such ban, but no announcement has been made either. What has been announced is a wave of new locations that New Yorkers can actually reach on a road trip, and they're getting closer every year.

Here's a breakdown of upcoming Buc-ee's locations, starting with the ones closest to New York State.

Buc-ees Expands With New Locations Closer To New York

Buc-ee's has yet to publicly announce plans for a location anywhere in New York.

The company says it typically takes 18 to 24 months to build a travel center once construction begins.

30 Things We Go Nuts for at Buc-ee's

Below are more reasons why people love Buc-ee's

30 Things We Go Nuts for at Buc-ee's

Some of the Best Snacks at Buc-ee's

Some of the Best Snacks at Buc-ee's

11 Must-Try Items At Buc-ees

11 Must-Try Items At Buc-ees

The Healthiest Things You Can Eat At Buc-ee's