Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found Again In These New York Waters

A deadly flesh-eating bacteria was just found in water in New York.

This bacterium leaves victims with a 20 percent chance of dying in 48 hours.

Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found In Water In New York

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Researchers from Stony Brook University just found Vibrio vulnificus in several bodies of water across Long Island

Vibrio vulnificus is a rare but potentially deadly "flesh-eating" bacterium. Officials stress this is a significant public health concern because the bacteria cause a high mortality rate within just two days of infection.

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"Many people with Vibrio vulnificus infection can become seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation. About one in five people with this infection dies, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill," the Louisiana Department of Health states. "Vibrio bacteria can cause illness when an open wound is exposed to coastal waters or when a person eats raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters."

This rare flesh-eating bacteria has been confirmed in New York State in recent years and sadly killed a New Yorker.

Where in New York Was It Found

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Dr. Christopher Gobler and his Stony Brook University team found the bacteria in April 2026 in the following locations in New York:

Sagaponack Pond

Mecox Bay

Georgica Pond

How Infection Occurs

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The bacteria thrive in warm, brackish coastal waters. It typically enters the body in two ways.

Open Wounds: Exposure of cuts, scrapes, new tattoos, or even insect bites to contaminated water.

Exposure of cuts, scrapes, new tattoos, or even insect bites to contaminated water. Ingestion: Eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

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