Historic Torture-Murder Sentencing In Court In The Hudson Valley

We've learned a Lower Hudson Valley woman will spend the rest of her life in prison, after the first-ever torture-murder conviction in Lower Hudson Valley history.

On Thursday, a Westchester County judge sentenced Kenya Tilford to torturing her girlfriend, Concetta Morton, for months before suffocating her back in 2023.

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Morton was 27-years-old at the time of her death.

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Tilford, 43, of New Rochelle, was convicted at trial last month of Murder in the First Degree, under the torture-murder provision of that statute, in addition to multiple other felonies.

This was the first time a torture-murder case has been prosecuted in Westchester County's history.

"There are no words that can adequately convey the horrors experienced by Concetta Morton at the hands of the defendant, who tortured her with deliberate cruelty for three months before suffocating her to death," DA Cacace said.

Gruesome Details Revealed In Torture-Murder Case In Westchester County

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Tilford was convicted last month for strangling her partner, Concetta Morton, to death, and for torturing her for three months before she did it. Westchester County prosecutors say the 43-year-old's actions warranted invoking the torture killing charges.

They also had video of Tilford buying stuff to kill and dismember Morton with during the months Morton was being tortured, including a coverall, bleach, and a chainsaw.

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"Today, after years of sustained effort from this office, the New Rochelle Police Department, the Dunn family, and the surviving victims of Ms. Tilford's sexual abuse, the Westchester community can finally begin to heal from these traumas. Ms. Tilford will be spending the rest of her life in prison," Cacace added in a press release. "I want to commend the tireless, painstaking work of the New Rochelle police, who investigated this case so thoroughly, and the ingenuity of my office's Hi-Tech unit, which unlocked critical pieces of evidence for use at trial."

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Permanent orders of protection are also being issued for Tilford's other victims.

"I hope that with this sentence, Ms. Morton may finally rest in peace, and that the Dunn family may find a small measure of comfort knowing she has finally achieved the justice in the afterlife that was denied to her during her brief time on Earth," Cacace said.

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