New York State Bracing For Massive May Day Protests

May Day protests are planned across the Hudson Valley and New York today. Some areas could see disruptions as thousands take part.

Labor unions and Democrat-backed organizations are planning massive May Day protest today across the state and country.

May Day Protests Planned Across New York State

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Friday is May 1st, and demonstrations are planned across the Hudson Valley and throughout the country as labor unions, community organizations, and activist groups rally under the banner of "Workers Over Billionaires."

NPR says May Day protests are expected to pick up where No Kings left off, an anti-Trump protest that organziorsed said drew millions of people nationwide.

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The message driving Friday's demonstrations centers on what organizers describe as a billionaire takeover of government, cuts to public services including education, and what they see as an erosion of workers' rights under the Trump administration.

The White House pushed back, saying the administration has stood firmly behind American workers through trade renegotiations, manufacturing investments, and tax cuts on overtime pay.

Protests Planned In Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan, Westchester Counties

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Locally, protests are planned in New Paltz, Woodstock, Liberty, Red Hook, Beacon, Cold Spring, Mohegan Lake, White Plains, Hastings-on-Hudson and more.

In New York City, the New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, and the New York Immigration Coalition are organizing a rally starting at 4 p.m. at Washington Square Park, followed by a march down Broadway to Foley Square.

For local event details and locations, visit maydaystrong.org.

Organizers are calling on supporters to participate in a "No Work, No School, No Shopping" day of action,

Over 3,000 Demonstrations Planned Nationwide

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Organizers expect over 3,000 demonstrations nationwide. Some major cities are preparing for city-wide economic blackouts.

The National Education Association, the country's largest labor union with 3 million members, is one of the key organizers behind today's events.

May Day has roots going back to the 19th-century labor movement, when American workers were fighting for an eight-hour workday at a time when 12-hour shifts were the norm. It wasn't until 1938 that President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Fair Labor Standards Act, eventually capping the workweek at 40 hours.

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