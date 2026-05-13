FBI Investigates Reports Of Child Abduction In Hudson Valley

A frightening child abduction report in the Hudson Valley triggered a rapid response involving local police and the FBI.

A top official from the Hudson Valley is speaking out about reports of a child abduction in the region.

Child Abduction Investigated In Rockland County, New York

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The Suffern Police Department originally received a high-priority call regarding a potential abduction.

According to Village of Suffern Mayor Mike Curley, a local business called the police after seeing a group of students running.

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A rapid, joint investigation was launched by Suffern police, the Rockland County intelligence unit, and the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force.

Some residents received a digital emergency alert regarding the situation. The warning was distributed by county-level systems rather than directly by the Village of Suffern, officials say.

No Abduction Actually Occurred

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Thankfully, this was all a misunderstanding.

"After a swift and thorough investigation by our Police Department and our county intel unit, as well as Safe Streets, which is run by the FBI, it was determined that this act did not occur," Curley said.

Turns out it was simply a group of high school athletes rushing to attend a high school event, Curley reports.

Still, Curley said the concerned business owner did the right thing by calling the police.

"We thank them for reporting it and caring. If you see something, say something," Curley added.

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