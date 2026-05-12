Hudson Valley Hike Turns Dangerous After Unexpected Allergy

A Hudson Valley hike turned into a medical emergency after a hiker suffered a serious allergic reaction high on a mountain.

The New York State DEC reported on its rescue in Ulster County in this week's "DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review," which highlights recent forest rangers' actions.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Shandaken, Ulster County

A Hudson Valley hiker had a dangerous allergic reaction while hiking in the region.

On Monday, around 3 p.m., a member of the Pine Hill Fire Department alerted the DEC about a hiker having an allergic reaction on Wittenberg Mountain. The unnamed hiker is allergic to tree nuts and didn’t realize there were tree nuts in their trail mix.

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According to Wildly Organic, it's very common for store-bought trail mix to contain tree nuts, such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, or pecans. They are a staple ingredient used to provide energy and healthy fats.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology says an allergic reaction to tree nuts can be fatal.

"Along with peanuts and shellfish, tree nuts are one of the food allergens most often linked to anaphylaxis — a serious, rapid-onset allergic reaction that may be fatal," the ACAAI states.

Forest Rangers Respond To Allergic Reaction On Wittenberg Mountain

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Rangers Franceschina and Martin responded with a Shandaken Emergency Medical Technician to Wittenberg Mountain. They found the hiker around 5:15 p.m on the trail broken out in hives with swollen lips.

Thankfully for this hiker, the hike's symptoms subsided. Rangers helped the hiker to the trailhead, where Shandaken Emergency Medical Services evaluated them. The hiker refused further medical treatment.

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