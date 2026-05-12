Hudson Valley, New York Man Flees After Brutally Killing Neighbor

A Hudson Valley man admitted to killing his neighbor.

On Monday, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that 36-year-old Ronald Hechavarria of Mount Vernon, New York was sentenced.

Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced For Killing Neighbor

TheaDesign TheaDesign loading...

Hechavarria was sentenced to 25 years in state prison plus five years post release supervision. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first-degree, a class B felony.

On Aug. 1, 2024, Hechavarria stabbed his neighbor, 37-year-old Mount Vernon resident Michael Clay multiple times, causing his death.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. We hope that this strong sentence brings some closure and solace to the Clay family," Westchester County District Attorney Cacace stated.

A motive wasn't released.

Fled To Virginia After Fatal Stabbing In Mount Vernon, New York

Hanif Zahari Hanif Zahari loading...

After fatally stabbing Clay, Hechavarria fled to Norfolk, Virginia, officials say. He was later found in Virginia, arrested as a fugitive from justice and returned to Westchester County.

"The defendant’s cold-blooded assault left another man for dead, and for that he will spend the next several decades behind bars. My heart breaks for the victim’s loved ones. We will always seek the most severe penalties for those who take another human life," Susan Cacace told Hudson Valley Post after Hechavarria pleaded guilty.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Hantavirus Symptoms To Watch For: Some Are Very Critical Symptoms