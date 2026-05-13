President Donald Trump Praises Lawmaker From Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley lawmaker is getting some big praise from President Donald Trump.

Congressman Mike Lawler is picking up a major endorsement as he hopes to stay in office.

President Donald Trump Endorses Mike Lawler For Reelection

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Lawler, a Republican, is running for re-election in New York's 17th Congressional District. The 17th District covers all of Rockland and Putnam counties, plus the northern parts of Westchester County and the southern parts of Dutchess County.

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President Trump said he was endorsing his fellow Republican. This week, in a post on Truth Social, endorsed the U.S. Representative Mike Lawler, describing him as a "WINNER" and a "true America First Patriot."

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“Congressman Mike Lawler is doing a terrific job for New York’s 17th Congressional District! Mike will most likely be running against a Radical Left Democrat named Effie Phillips-Staley, who loves High Taxes, Open Borders, Anti-Semitism, Men in Women’s Sports, and Transgender for Everybody, among other CRAZY ideas,” Trump wrote in his endorsement.

Election experts say New York's 17th Congressional District is a tight swing district.

Lawler has often aligned with Trump on policies like border security and reversing congestion pricing, though he has occasionally separated himself from the party on certain issues, like opposing measures to defund Planned Parenthood and supporting aid for Ukraine.

Five Democrats are competing in a primary to see who faces Lawler this November.

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