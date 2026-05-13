New Yorker Gives Inside Look Of Secret Hantavirus Quarantine Room

A Hudson Valley resident in quarantine due to the hantavirus outbreak is speaking about his experience.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post learned that three New Yorkers are among the Americans in quarantine in Nebraska after a hantavirus outbreak on their cruise ship. The New Yorkers have ties to Orange and Westchester counties as well as New York City

Orange County Resident Speaks Out

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All three are expected to stay in quarantine for up to 42 days. Health experts say it can take anywhere from four to 42 days to develop symptoms after exposure to the virus that killed at least three cruisers.

Travel blogger Jake Rosmarin posted a video from his Nebraska quarantine room on Tuesday. The video features a personal update from the man with ties to Orange County and a tour of his room on his second day at the National Quarantine Unit in Omaha, Nebraska.

In the video, Rosmarin provides a walkthrough of the specialized quarantine suite, highlighting that the space is designed for long-term comfort and medical monitoring.

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The video includes:

Entryway: Features a closet and a dedicated "hand sanitation station" immediately upon entering

Living Area: The room is equipped with a dresser, a refrigerator, a smart TV, and a desk for work or personal use.

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Health & Wellness: There is a stationary bike for exercise and a recliner for resting

Medical Equipment: A thermometer is kept on-site for mandatory temperature checks throughout the day.

The 29-year-old is from Monroe in Orange County, New York, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Not The American Who Tested Positive

Rosmarin says he's feeling well and in good spirits, but he's also making it clear in his video that he's not the American who tested positive for the illness.

He adds that he's going to have some personal items delivered to help make his room feel more like home and plans to continue to document his stay.

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