New York Car Insurance Costs Spark Major Statewide Pressure

Leaders in the Hudson Valley hope Gov. Kathy Hochul sticks with her goal of lowering the cost of car insurance.

Mayors from cities across the Hudson Valley are rallying in support of Governor Hochul's efforts to lower the cost of auto insurance.

Hudson Valley Leaders Rally In Support Of Hochul's Car Insurance Plan

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Mayors and officials from Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Westchester counties gathered in Albany this week to discuss how important it would be to reduce the cost of car insurance.

Among the sticking points in the New York State budget, which was due on April 1, are changes to car insurance laws. Gov. Hochul hopes to reduce the costs of auto insurance and crack down on fake auto insurance claims across the state.

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Car Insurance Fraud Up 80 Percent In New York

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According to Hochul, there are 44,000 incidents of suspected motor vehicle fraud in New York each year. Her proposals include going after health care providers who provide phony diagnoses and working to give insurance companies more time to identify fraudulent claims. That's up from 24,238 incidents of suspected motor vehicle insurance fraud from 2020, an 80 percent increase in five years.

"These common-sense proposals will not only increase auto insurance transparency for New Yorkers, but they will also put money back into people’s pockets, especially during a time when the cost of living is just too high," Hochul said while announcing her plan earlier this year.

According to Hochul's office, car insurance costs New Yorkers an average of over $4,000 a year, and car insurance rates in New York are among the highest in the nation.

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When Hudson Valley leaders met with Hochul, they emphasized how the skyrocketing insurance costs are impacting both families and local governments. Kingston Mayor Steve Noble says local governments would save on insurance for their entire fleet, including firetrucks, EMS units and police cruisers.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

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