Hudson Valley Diner Fight Takes Unexpected Turn On The Internet
The viral diner brawl in Poughkeepsie has reached new internet heights.
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a wild video taken inside the Palace Diner in Poughkeepsie.
Fight Inside Palace Diner In Poughkeepsie Goes Viral
The "landmark" diner opened up in 1981. It's located near Marist College and MidHudson Regional Hospital.
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It happened last weekend in the early morning hours, around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses say a couple was in a very long argument when staff members tried to de-escalate the situation.
Viral videos show a group that includes a woman with green hair, a waitress, and several men. The video shows lots of yelling, pushing, and shoving. At one point, a staff member was seen with a chair over his head.
Witnesses described the scene as "total chaos." Police arrived on the scene. No injuries or arrests have been announced.
As of this writing, the police and the diner have yet to return our requests for comments.
Poughkeepsie Diner Brawl Is Now A Meme
The altercation is now a meme. It appears that the meme's creator used the photo below as inspiration.
The meme reads "Poughkeepsie be like.... You can take the person out of the city... but you can't take the Poughkeepsie out of the person."
The meme (CLICK HERE to view) also labels the people in the photo the following:
- Man with backwards black hat: "Route 9 Traffic."
- Man With White Hair & Glasses: "Poughkeepsie Attitude"
- Man in gray T-shirt: "Two Main."
- Man In Flannel Shirt: "The Bridge"
- Woman With Green Hair: Just Tryna Leave"
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Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Facebook
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