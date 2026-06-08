New York Votes For Nation-First Pause On AI Data Centers

The pushback against AI data centers in New York continues.

A massive infrastructure boom sweeping across several New York regions has just been abruptly halted by a high-stakes legislative vote in Albany.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that AI data centers are being debated across several regions in New York State.

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Regions include:

Hudson Valley

Western New York

The Finger Lakes

Southern Tier

Mohawk Valley

North Country

New York City

Long Island

We soon learned that those plans may be put on hold, as lawmakers debate a bill that would ban permits.

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New York Lawmakers Vote To Pause AI Data-Center Permits

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On Thursday, New York lawmakers voted in favor of a one-year pause on data center permits.

Supporters say this law gives the Empire State more time to lay out rules and plan to ensure the energy grid is protected and utility rates don't skyrocket.

Advocates for data centers say they will inject billions into local economies, breathe new life into abandoned industrial sites, spark vital grid upgrades and create high-paying tech jobs in fields like cybersecurity and engineering.

Critics say they use huge amounts of electricity and water, which can strain local grids and drive up resident utility bills. They add that the data centers also offer very few long-term jobs.

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If the measure is signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul, New York would be the first state in the nation to enact a temporary statewide ban on large-scale data centers.

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