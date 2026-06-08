Hudson Valley Mourns Losses Of Two Legendary Police Chiefs

Two long-serving law enforcement leaders have tragically passed away.

Former police chiefs from Beacon and Newburgh passed away this weekend.

Town Of Newburgh Police Chief Passes Away

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Former Town of Newburgh Police Department Chief of Police Charles “Charlie” Kehoe died on Saturday at the age of 79.

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The lifelong Newburgh resident served in the Vietnam War before returning home and working for 32 years with the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

He retired as chief in 2009.

"Chief Kehoe dedicated 32 years of service to the Town of Newburgh community. He began his law enforcement career in 1977 and retired in 2009 after a distinguished career of service," the Town of Newburgh Police Department wrote about Kehoe. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Kehoe’s family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him."

City Of Beacon Police Chief Dies

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John E. Johnson, Sr., passed away on Friday, June 5, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, surrounded by family, after a battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 76.

Johnson was a lifelong Beacon resident. He started working at the City of Beacon Police Department at age 20.

He rose through the ranks and retired as chief of police in 1994.

"We’re saddened by the loss of retired Chief, and long-time Beacon resident, John Johnson and will keep his family in our hearts," the City of Beacon Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Wakes Scheduled

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Family and friends will gather on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home in Beacon for Johnson.

He will be buried on Thursday.

Family and friends of Kehoe are invited to attend a memorial service at Grace Memorial Garden and Funeral Home in Hudson, Florida, on Wednesday.

A second memorial service is being planned for a later date in Middlehope, New York, where he will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery in the fall.

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