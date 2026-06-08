Incredible Video Shows Hudson River Rescue During Violent Storm

First responders caught the terrifying power of Saturday's severe thunderstorm on camera while operating out on the open water.

On Saturday, a beautiful day quickly changed.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Hudson Valley. Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour with quarter-sized hail were expected.

"Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning," the National Weather Service stated. "Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadway."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Just before 7 p.m., Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll warned that "heavy rain and possible thunder" was about to reach the Hudson Valley.

Noll was not wrong. Soon, a storm I hadn't seen in some time appeared around me in Orange County.

Welber Zone Welber Zone loading...

The damage near my home was extensive, with a tree falling on a neighbor's SUV.

Boat Overturns In Hudson River

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department loading...

Around that time, a boat overturned in the Hudson River near Poughkeepsie.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department shared wild footage of the storm with first responders in a boat on the river.

"Marine 2 operating in the thick of it yesterday. M2 was called out for an overturned sailboat," the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Details about the dramatic rescue weren't released.

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department loading...

But thankfully, officials say that no injuries were reported.

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

Fact Check: Was a Mountain Lion Or Cougar Spotted In New York