Major Voting Map Overhaul Advances In New York

New York Democrats are making a move that could reshape the state's political map.

Both the Democratic-controlled State Senate and Assembly passed resolutions this week to allow mid-decade redistricting for congressional maps.

New York Dems Approve Redistricting

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It won't impact this year's midterm elections, but New York Democrats approved a measure to allow mid-decade redistricting in New York on Wednesday.

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New York's state constitution prohibits redrawing congressional districts outside of the normal post-census process. To change that, the Constitution itself needs to be amended.

Democrats cleared the first hurdle last week, but there's still a long road ahead. The measure must pass the state legislature a second time in 2027, then go before New York voters as a referendum in November 2027. If voters approve it, districts could be redrawn for the 2028 and 2030 elections.

Why New York Democrats Want This

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New York Democratic lawmakers say this move is in direct response to aggressive Republican redistricting in states like Texas, where the GOP has redrawn maps mid-decade to gain a political advantage.

The proposed amendment doesn't just open the door to mid-decade redistricting. It also relaxes New York's strict rules against gerrymandering and eliminates requirements that districts remain compact or follow county and their own borders.

If the amendment ultimately passes, the state's 10-member Independent Redistricting Commission would be tasked with drawing the new maps.

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