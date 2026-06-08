New Info: 3 Kids Hit By Jeep In Newburgh, 2 In Critical Condition

Police release more information after three children were hit by a car near a Taco Bell in the Hudson Valley.

A major investigation is ongoing in the Town of Newburgh after three children were hit by a vehicle last night.

Three Children Injured Near Taco Bell In Newburgh, New York

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It happened on Thursday, just before seven o'clock on Starrow Drive, a residential street right off Route 300, near Taco Bell.

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Police have confirmed that a 52-year-old man from Newburgh hit three children with his 2024 Jeep Wrangler near 7 Starrow Drive at 6:52 on June 4.

The unnamed 52-year-old was heading west on the road when he collided with three children.

Two Child Airlifted To A Hospital

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Police confirmed that two children were taken to Westchester Medical Center. Both are "currently listed in critical, but stable condition," police say.

A third child, also taken to Westchester Medical Center, sustained minor injuries.

Police didn't announce the ages of the children.

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Cause Of The Accident Remains Under Investigation

Detectives were seen taking photos and measurements around a blue Jeep Wrangler, with children's bicycles visible in the background.

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Sources tell Hudson Valley Post the driver may be someone who lives on Starrow Drive. The road, which used to be a secret shortcut to Taco Bell, no longer allows for through traffic.

Police are hoping witnesses come forward.

"The investigation is currently ongoing, and anyone with information pertaining to the accident is asked to contact The Town of Newburgh Police Department at 845-564-1100," police wrote in a press release.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police, New York State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, Town of Newburgh EMS, Winona Lake Fire Department, and Orange Lake Fire Department.

The Taco Bell restaurant remained open during the police investigation

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